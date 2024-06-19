Regularise services of 22K electricity workers: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP demanded the State government to regularise the services of 22,000 electricity workers.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama said that the lives of 22,000 electricity workers serving under the artisan category and the future of their families had turned dark during the BRS regime. She alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to regularise their services as government employees. “However, the BRS chief backstabbed them without fulfilling the promise. This resulted in 22,000 employees being deprived of government benefits,” she said.

She said the BRS government had brought special provisions in the guise of regularising the services of 22,000 contract workers in the electricity wing, and they were categorised as artisans. But they were left in a lurch without regularising their services as promised.

She recalled the contribution of electricity workers in the fight for the creation of a separate Telangana, and said some employees of the department have even ended their lives as they had climbed onelectric transformers demanding for separate Telangana, she recalled.

The electricity workers are deprived of the benefits provided to private employees, contract employees and government employees. Because they don't fall under any of the three categories and were deprived of pay scales, promotions, pensions and other benefits, resulting in their lives and futures being left in the doldrums, she added. She also asked the government to transfer them to their native places.