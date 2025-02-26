Renowned educationist Komuraiah on a mission to serve people

Karimnagar: Pallavi Group of Companies chairman and prominent educationist from the joint Karimnagar district, Malka Komuraiah, has been in the field of social service for decades. He entered the fray for the first time as the BJP candidate for Karimnagar Teachers MLC seat.

He started his career from a remote village and educated thousands of people, joined the Telangana movement and undertook special programmes for the environment protection.

Komaraiah came from a poor farming family in Bandhampalli village of Peddapalli district under the joint Karimnagar district, completed his tenth grade in the nearby village of Appannapet and completed his intermediate in Karimnagar and subsequently secured a civil engineering seat in Osmania University. Along with education, he developed leadership qualities at Osmania University and was elected as the general secretary of the student union.

With the good intention that by imparting education and support more families he established the Pallavi Group of Institutions in Hyderabad in 1994. He took Pallavi Model Schools and Pallavi Engineering Colleges to a higher level.

At the same time, Komuraiah took the franchise of Delhi Public School franchise, expanded those branches to all corners of the city.

He personally took charge as the chairman of Delhi Public School in Nacharam. Many of the students who studied in Komuraiah’s educational institutions are now serving the country as IAS, IPS, lawyers, doctors and scientists.

Komaraiah entered the political arena for the first time as a BJP candidate in the ensuing MLC election and is continuing his campaign in earnest in the four joint districts along with the saffron ranks.

He set up Prasad Hospitals in Nacharam. Up to a thousand people receive services in these hospitals every day. He has taken another step forward for the poor who cannot even come to the hospital. He is providing medical services by setting up medical camps in the slums of the poor. Hundreds of health camps organized like this every year, are of great benefit to the people.

In the context of the plastic monster scaring the whole world a plant called ‘Eco Bharat’ was set up with DRDO technology and degradable covers that easily blend into the ground are being manufactured. Those covers are being offered to the market without any profit motive and with the aim of benefiting the environment. He has set up ‘Shalivahana Green Energy’ to generate power from agricultural and other waste

He received the “Best Principal Award” from President of India Droupadi Murmu, from the former President APJ Abdul Kalam for his work for human rights and India’s Best School DPs, Nacharam - Jury’s Choice Award. Komuraiah provided all kinds of support for the achievement of Telangana state and lauded by people like Gaddar.