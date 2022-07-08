Resolution of Podu issue soon: Rathode

Bhadrachalam: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathode on Friday strongly said Podu land issues would be resolved soon. She was speaking at the governing body meeting of ITDA here, which saw participation of MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Kavitha, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Mecha Nageswara Rao and Podem Veeraiah, and District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem, VP Gautham and Anudeep respectively, Project Officer Potru Gautham and several ZPTCs and MPTCs.

Rathode asked the forest officers not to cause any hardships to the tribal farmers in regard to Podu land issues.

She said all political leaders would come together to solve the issue. She observed that tribal villages were more developed in Telangana State than in the united AP State.

The Minister said the results of the students of Gurukulams and tribal schools showed how much attention the government was paying to their education. She said the government had allotted one study circle at Khammam.

Earlier, she inaugurated Girijana Bhavan which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore on the ITDA office premises.