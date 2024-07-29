Resolve the issues of employees affected by GO 317, demands TSMESA

Hyderabad: In wake of the constitution of the cabinet sub-committee to review on impact of GO 317 on employees, the Telangana State Minority Employees Service Association (TSMESA) has urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resolve at the earliest the issues of employees affected by the previous government’s decision.

TSMESA president Farooq Ahmed said that since the implementation of the said GO, the exchange of workers and employees has been carried out. These workers have faced hardships and were forced to relocate from their native place and local area. “The current Congress government has organised a cabinet sub-committee to review the issues of the affected employees and TSMESA backs the government initiatives in resolving the matters. We demand the government to find a suitable solution to the problem and bring relief to the employees at the earliest,” Ahmed urged.

The TSMESA president said that there are several pending issues related to the services of Junior Lecturers, Minority Teachers, Urdu Officers which urgently need to be resolved. “The government should take positive steps in this regard and do justice to the employees,” Ahmed added.