Revanth facing revolt on home turf: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao said that the Congress Party has been facing a revolt from within the organisation in Kodangal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s constituency.

The BRS leader called for unity among the BRS cadre to defeat the ruling party in Kodangal, regardless of when the local body elections were held. Nearly 100 Congress members from Kodangal joined the BRS at Rama Rao’s residence in Nandinagar here. Speaking on the occasion, he said a rebellion against the Congress government had begun in Kodangal, the constituency of Revanth Reddy. He recalled that Revanth Reddy, who had vehemently opposed the Pharma City project while in opposition, was now facilitating the establishment of a pharma village in Kodangal, leading to local discontent.

KTR condemned the Congress Ministers for enjoying leisure trips while Telangana was witnessing numerous protests and rasta rokos from Adilabad to Alampur. He accused Congress leaders of exploiting their positions for personal gain, noting that while Telangana’s revenue was declining, the income of Congress leaders was increasing. State government helicopter was also being misused by the Congress for election campaigns in other States, Rama Rao said calling it as a blatant abuse of power.