Revanth rebuffs KCR, says KLIP did not get state cabinet approval

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the Kaleshwaram project has not got the approval of the state cabinet during the BRS government.

The Chief Minister differed with the statements made by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and irrigation and finance ministers T Harish Rao and E Rajendar that the then BRS government moved the proposal to construct Kaleshwaram in the cabinet meeting and the same was approved. The three leaders who recorded their statements before Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry into Kaleshwaram on cabinet approval was a false, the CM said the government will furnish all details with documentary evidence to the commission before June 30.

Revanth Reddy clarified that the commission wrote a letter to the government seeking the details of the cabinet approval for Kaleshwaram soon after the completion of the questioning of KCR recently. The CM said that the government possessed all evidence of the kaleshwaram project and the cost escalation of the project was only approved in the cabinet meeting in the KCR government.