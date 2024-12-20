Revanth Reddy Attends ‘At Home’ Event Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At the President's residence in Bollaram, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy participated in the ‘At Home’ gathering organized by the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The event, which marked the President’s winter sojourn in Hyderabad, saw significant political and judicial figures from the state and beyond.

Joining President Murmu was Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who also graced the occasion. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, along with the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, added to the event’s grandeur. Several state ministers, elected representatives, and senior officials were present, marking a rare convergence of state and central dignitaries.

The gathering served as an excellent platform for networking and fostering goodwill among top leadership from diverse sectors. This winter visit is a part of President Murmu's official duties in the region, reflecting the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties across states and institutions.

The event was held at the President's residence, known as the 'Rashtrapati Nivas,' located in Bollaram, and was marked by cordial discussions and a showcase of Telangana’s rich cultural heritage. The presence of senior judicial and administrative figures reflected the significance of the event in bolstering inter-governmental relationships.