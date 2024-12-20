Live
- South Korea: Ruling party to join parliamentary-government consultative body on stabilising state affairs
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Raises Concerns Over Dharani Portal's Data Breach, Promises New Land Records Act
- Revanth Reddy Attends ‘At Home’ Event Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad Traffic Home Guard Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident at Telugu Thalli Flyover
- Karnataka: Arrested BJP MLC Ravi complains of assault, torture in police custody
- Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan End Divorce Rumours, Record Aaradhya's Annual Day Performance with AbRam
- Brazilian president returns to capital after satisfactory examination
- Glamorgan sign Asitha Fernando for seven games of County Championship 2025
- Google Layoffs 2024: CEO Sundar Pichai Announces 10% Job Cuts in Managerial Roles Amid AI Competition
- India now has 25,202 public charging stations for EVs: Minister
Just In
Revanth Reddy Attends ‘At Home’ Event Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Hyderabad
At the President's residence in Bollaram, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy participated in the ‘At Home’ gathering organized by the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The event, which marked the President’s winter sojourn in Hyderabad, saw significant political and judicial figures from the state and beyond
Hyderabad: At the President's residence in Bollaram, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy participated in the ‘At Home’ gathering organized by the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The event, which marked the President’s winter sojourn in Hyderabad, saw significant political and judicial figures from the state and beyond.
Joining President Murmu was Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who also graced the occasion. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, along with the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, added to the event’s grandeur. Several state ministers, elected representatives, and senior officials were present, marking a rare convergence of state and central dignitaries.
The gathering served as an excellent platform for networking and fostering goodwill among top leadership from diverse sectors. This winter visit is a part of President Murmu's official duties in the region, reflecting the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties across states and institutions.
The event was held at the President's residence, known as the 'Rashtrapati Nivas,' located in Bollaram, and was marked by cordial discussions and a showcase of Telangana’s rich cultural heritage. The presence of senior judicial and administrative figures reflected the significance of the event in bolstering inter-governmental relationships.