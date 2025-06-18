Revanth Reddy inaugurates Google Safety Engineering Centre in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has officially inaugurated the Google Safety Engineering Centre in the city, marking it as the second facility of its kind in the Asia Pacific region and the fourth globally.

This state-of-the-art centre aims to bolster secure digital services across the Asia Pacific, with the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities within the IT sector.

Minister Sridhar Babu was also present at the event, highlighting the significance of this development in enhancing the region's technology landscape.

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on Wednesday night. During his trip, he will meet with former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, on Thursday. The discussions are expected to centre around key investment opportunities in Telangana.

In addition to his meeting with Blair, it is anticipated that Reddy will engage with AICC leaders to address the filling of pending and nominated positions within the party. His itinerary includes meetings with party leadership and various Union ministers.