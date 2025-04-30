Revanth Reddy congratulates centre for caste census, says Telangana first to conduct

In a recent statement, Revanth Reddy praised the vision and leadership of Shri Rahul Gandhi, who advocated for a nationwide Caste Census during his historic #BharatJodoYatra. He highlighted that Telangana was the first state to conduct a caste survey since India gained independence, with the last official census of caste conducted by the British in 1931.

The comprehensive social, economic, and caste survey undertaken in Telangana revealed that 56.32 percent of the population belongs to backward castes. In light of these findings, the Telangana State Legislative Assembly has proposed a 42 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, and political representation.

Reddy noted that the Indian National Congress (INC) in Telangana has taken the initiative to raise awareness about the need for a Caste Census at a national level, including protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, urging the central government to acknowledge the demand for a caste enumeration.

He expressed pride in the fact that Telangana's actions have set a precedent for the rest of the country, stating, "What Telangana does today, India will follow tomorrow." Reddy lauded Shri Rahul Gandhi for his influence in shaping policies even from the opposition, asserting that the Telangana government's efforts towards OBC empowerment have resonated across the nation.

In a significant development, the central government has agreed to include a Caste Census in the next national census. Reddy extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet for this decision, acknowledging its potential impact on social equity and representation in India.