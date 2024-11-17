Revanth sells 6Gs to woo voters in Maharashtra

Mumbai / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stirred political heat in the poll-bound Maharastra by appealing to people to vote for Congress and its allies to avail the benefits of six guarantees like in Telangana State. The Chief Minister attended a series of public meetings in support of INDIA block candidates in Maharashtra.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajura Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister promised, “when the MVA comes to power in Maharashtra, it will implement six guarantees.” Urging the Congress party workers to act as warriors, Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of ensuring MVA’s victory. Reeling off the achievements in Telangana, he stated, “We have started implementing our six guarantees one by one. For instance, free bus travel for women in RTC buses has already benefited 1.10 crore women. We’ve provided cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, alleviating household burdens. Moreover, 200 units of free electricity have reached 25 lakh families”.

The CM added that “We are all siblings. We were once united under the Hyderabad State. Though States are separate, we remain one family. This election is about moving forward together.Revanth Reddy mentioned Shivaji, Ambedkar and Phule and their sacrifices. The BJP is lacking its foothold in key metropolitan areas- “Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reject the BJP, and soon Mumbai will stand with the MVA,” he asserted.

Criticising rival leaders, the Chief Minister remarked, “Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have become puppets of Gujarat. These traitors must be taught a lesson. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Adani are eyeing Mumbai for Gujarat’s benefit, which we must resist.” The CM also posed a challenge to the Prime Minister: “In 10 months, the Congress government created 50,000 jobs in Telangana. Can you match this in Gujarat in a year?”