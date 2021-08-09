Revanth slams KCR for failing Dalits, Girijans for 7 years

Adilabad: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Revanth Reddy has predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be behind Cherlapalli jail bars in next two years. He criticised the CM for not keeping the assurances in the last seven years, as a result of which Dalits and Girijans suffered and lost their self-respect.

He was addressing the Dalita, Girijana Atmagourava Dandora public meeting held at Indervelly in Adilabad district on Monday. He recalled how on April 20, 2021, to mark the 40 years of erection of martyrs pillar, he braved many hurdles and visited the pillar at Indervelly. He had gone to Gudem village and enquired about the problems of Girijans and the issues regarding podu lands. He then promised that he would return to Indervelly again and kept his word.

Revanth Reddy said the CM never stuck to his promises and did not make a Dalit the CM as promised during the Telangana movement. He questioned how many Dalits families were provided with three-acre agriculture land and double bedroom houses in the last seven years. On the jobs front, seven years ago there were 13,000 vacancies and now the number was 4 lakh. If he had kept his jobs promises, one lakh Dalits would be employed in the government service, he pointed out. The PCC chief dubbed the Dalit Bandu scheme an election stunt to gain political mileage during Huzurabad elections. If the CM was really committed to Dalit welfare, he should have rolled out the scheme simultaneously across the state. The Congress government had provided free electricity and waiver of Rs 1,200 crore loans and launched many schemes for the Dalit welfare. Dalits, BCs and tribals were accommodated in the Cabinet.

AICC secretary Srinivasan, Mulugu MLA Sitakka, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali, Jeevan Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, Premsagar Rao, Sridhar Babu, Madhu Yashiki, Narsaiah, Ganesh Reddy and Ashok were among many present at the meeting.