Revanth thanks Asad for his support to V-P candidate

Hyderabad: In wake of AIMIM extending its support to INDI bloc’s vice presidential candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thanked party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Following the announcement made by Asaduddin, the Chief Minister responded on platform X. “Thank you @asadowaisi bhai, Lok Sabha MP and national president of @aimim_national for coming forward in support of Justice Sudarshan Reddy garu as Vice President with a common national interest initiative,” the CM posted.

Earlier, the Hyderabad MP described Sudarshan as a fellow Hyderabadi and respected jurist while announcing his support on X. “@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudarshan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him,” he posted.

