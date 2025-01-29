Revanth’s 'Ghazni' remarks on PM draws flak from BJP

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party national OBC Morcha chief Dr K Laxman condemned the remarks of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mohammad Ghazni.

He said on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy's remarks are a clear indication of degenerate politics and cheap rhetoric. In line with the Congress party which had forsaken "India First" in favour of "Family First." On the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has furthered Gandhi's ideology

Dr Laxman said that Mohammad Ghazni was known for plundering our country, destroying Hindu temples, and razing our cultural heritage to the ground. Drawing such a comparison with Prime Minister Modi demonstrates Revanth Reddy's political degradation and is insulting to Hindu dharma. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is reclaiming its spiritual and cultural glory, as seen with the restoration of the Somnath Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The Narendra Modi government is allocating special funds for cultural restoration to honour the sentiments of Hindus by rebuilding temples such as Ayodhya Ram Mandir and showcasing the glory of Hindu temples to the world. While Mohammad Ghazni invaded our land and destroyed our temples, Prime Minister Modi has worked to restore these sacred sites, enhancing Hindu righteousness and dignity. This is a historical turning point that should not be forgotten.

"It is a shame that Revanth Reddy, in his position as Chief Minister, chooses to speak in such a degrading manner. Comparing Prime Minister Modi, who is dedicated to the country’s development and embodies the spirit of universal humanity, to Mohammad Ghazni is an affront to Indian culture."

Revanth Reddy's comments insult Hindu culture and undermine our charitable traditions, which will hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The Swadeshi doctrine called for by Gandhiji has been completely disregarded by Congress since coming to power, as foreign companies are favoured. The BJP follows Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence while working for national development. In contrast, Congress merely pays lip service to Gandhiji's name for political gain. The actions of the Congress government have often contradicted Gandhi's teachings, such as the imposition of an Emergency in 1975, which trampled on the freedoms of the people. Disregarding Gandhiji's doctrine of "Sarvodaya," Congress has encouraged caste politics.