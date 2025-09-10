Road safety panel discusses measures to prevent accidents

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said that the officials of the relevant departments should work in a coordinated manner to prevent road accidents in the district.

The Collector along with SP Kantilal Subhash and other officials attended the Road Safety Committee meeting on the measures to be taken to prevent road safety and accidents, held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The District Collector advised said that the roads and culverts should be repaired immediately where necessary, and accident-prone areas should be identified and signboards should be installed.

He said that steps should be taken to ensure traffic in Asifabad and Kagaznagar towns without any problem, awareness programs should be taken so that every motorist wears a seat belt / helmet, and legal action should be taken against those who drive after drinking alcohol.

He said that necessary protective measures should be taken in areas where accidents occur on national highways, speed guns and one CC camera should be installed at every kilometer.

Radium stickers should be pasted on electric poles on both sides of the roads. He said that protective measures should be taken to prevent accidents on the Sirpur-Bejjur-Asifabad-Utnur roads.