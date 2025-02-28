Rotary Club’s Blood Donation Drive Collects 73 Units in Hyderabad

The Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, in collaboration with KPMG and Rotary District 3011, successfully organized a Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad, collecting 73 units of blood for patients in need. Club President Chiranjeev Saluja emphasized the life-saving impact of blood donation, while Secretary Dimple Agarwal highlighted the power of community participation.

Founder Uday Pilani stressed that every donation offers hope to those battling illness. This initiative reflects the strength of collective action in addressing critical healthcare needs, showcasing the Rotary Club’s commitment to humanitarian service.