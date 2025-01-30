Rs 10 cr infra boost for Bhootpur town

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) announced that ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for various development projects in Bhootpur Municipality.

He shared the details during a review meeting with municipal officials at the MPDO office in Bhootpur. During the meeting, GMR discussed ongoing projects, pending works, and upcoming initiatives. He said the Congress government is committed to the development of the municipality and criticized the previous BRS government for making false claims. Later, speaking to the media, he accused the previous administration of financial mismanagement. He pointed out that for five years, the BRS government spent ₹1.32 lakh per month on rented tractors instead of purchasing them for municipal works. He also stated that during the BRS rule, Bhootpur municipality did not receive any revenue from stamp duty. However, after the Congress government came to power, ₹3.98 crore was generated within a year due to decisions taken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

As part of the new development plans, five water tanks will be constructed under the Amrut scheme, with 500 square yards of land allocated in five locations. A total of 590 electric poles will be installed, and new community halls, CC roads, drainage systems, graveyards, and a women’s building will be developed. Efforts will also be made to beautify the municipality, construct public toilets, and set up a DRC near Valya Tanda for better waste management.

For road infrastructure, ₹3.58 crore has been sanctioned for the Velkicherla-Madhigatta

BT road, ₹4.50 crore for the Choula Tanda-Karivena BT road, and ₹65 lakh for the Mahbubnagar-Gajulapet-Tatikonda BT road. An additional ₹76 lakh under Special Development Funds (SDF) has been allocated for Bhootpur mandal.