RTC Deluxe Bus overturns in Nizamabad, no casualties

A major accident was averted in Ditchpally in the Nizamabad district after a RTC deluxe bus overturned on Ditchpally national highway. As a result, six passengers were injured.



On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and evacuated the passengers of the bus. The injured were taken to the hospital and there was no loss of life in this accident and everyone breathed a sigh of relief.



It is said that the accident took place while the bus was going from Hyderabad to Bodhan. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.