  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Salman Khurshid to receive Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan Award

Salman Khurshid to receive Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan Award
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid would be presented with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan award on Sunday. The...

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid would be presented with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan award on Sunday. The Committee Chairman G Niranjan said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Ministers will attend the rally where the award will be presented to the senior leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick