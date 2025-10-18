Live
- State ties up with ETH Zurich for quantum research and innovation
- Union Finance Minister inaugurates agro-processing centre in Vijayanagara
- SIT raids former BJP MLA’s residence, intensifies probe
- Noted poet Kolluri passes away
- IPS officer Sanjay’s judicial custody extended
- Shah slams RJD's job promise for every family
- Telangana ranked 3rd in PM Janman Mission
- MLA’s role in illegal liquor trade alleged
- Delhi traders rejoice as govt clears GST refunds ahead of Diwali
- UP, BSF lead medal tally
Salman Khurshid to receive Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan Award
Highlights
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid would be presented with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavan award on Sunday. The Committee Chairman G Niranjan said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Ministers will attend the rally where the award will be presented to the senior leader.
