Sam Gunti: Inspiring Young Minds Through Magic and Values at Hyderabad Children's Camp

Gadwal: Internationally acclaimed magician and ventriloquist Sam Gunti was the chief guest at the “We Back to School” children’s camp organized by the Spandana Foundation in Hyderabad this month. The event, attended by thousands of children from nearby villages, left a lasting impression with its blend of entertainment, moral values, and educational messages.

Sam Gunti, known as the "Magician of Words," captivated the young audience with his unique ability to integrate regional accents, humor, and moral lessons into his performances. His career, spanning over 25 years, has been dedicated to nurturing positive values in children through his art, often performed free of cost in slums and rural areas.

Addressing the audience, Sam emphasized the importance of combining education with values to build a better society. “If children are taught morals along with academics, society will flourish, and the nation will progress,” he said. He encouraged parents to recognize their children’s talents and support them in pursuing their passions, underscoring that today’s education is the foundation of tomorrow’s success.

The program’s organizer, Ashok, expressed gratitude for Sam Gunti’s participation, calling him “a rare talent who educates and entertains simultaneously.” Executives G.B. Praveen Kumar, Neelima, and Raju also contributed by organizing cultural activities that delighted the children.

Free snacks and meals were provided to all the attendees, making the camp a holistic experience of learning, fun, and nourishment.

A Global Icon with a Local Heart

Sam Gunti has performed his magic and ventriloquism shows across the world, including the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Haiti, often focusing on social causes such as helping drug addicts and misguided youth. Despite his international acclaim, he remains grounded, steering clear of social media and unnecessary publicity, a trait he attributes to his upbringing.

Recognized by prestigious platforms like BBC Radio and featured in international journals, Sam Gunti continues to inspire through his work, staying true to his vision of building a society rooted in values and education.

As he continues to impact lives globally, Sam Gunti’s dedication to shaping young minds ensures his legacy as not just a performer, but a beacon of change.