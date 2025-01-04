Live
Just In
Samagra Shiksha staff stir rages on
They have been on strike for 25 days demanding that government keep its promise of their regularisation
Gadwal: The indefinite strike by Samagra Shiksha em-ployees continued on its 25th day on Friday, as part of their demand for job regularisation. In view of Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary, the employees celebrated the Women’s Teachers’ Day, highlighting the contributions of the female employees of Samagra Shiksha. They urged the government to keep its promise of their regulari-zation and implementation of pay scale until their regularisation.
Former ZP Chairperson and Congress leader from Gadwal constituency, Saritha Tirupathayya, MIM president Munnabhasha, TBSF & JVV Gad-wal district president J. Ellaswamy, United Strug-gle Committee district president Mohan, Nadigadda Social Puram vice-president Pratap, and many teachers from across the district partic-ipated in the protest during lunch break.Special officers from various KGBVs also participated in the programme.