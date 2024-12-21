Sand mafia defies Collector’s orders

Mahabubnagar : Despite firm instructions from District Collector Vijayendra Boyi to halt illegal sand transportation to the district authorities including Tahasildars, mining and police department officials, the sand mafia in Mahabubnagar continues to operate undeterred.

Within 24 hours of the Collector’s review meeting with revenue and other officials earlier on Thursday, an illegal sand transport operation resulted in a tractor overturning near Nagaram village in Devarakadra mandal on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when a tractor was transporting sand from Pedda Rajamur Vagu through Nagaram village. The driver, reportedly a minor, lost control, causing the tractor to overturn and spill sand across the road. The mishap disrupted traffic, causing significant inconvenience to school students and other commuters. Social activist and Nenu Saitham organization president Diddi Praveen Kumar revealed that in an attempt to conceal the incident, the sand mafia swiftly brought in a JCB to clear the sand and remove the tractor from the scene.

Praveen Kumar expressed frustration over the repeated violations by the sand mafia, accusing local officials of turning a blind eye to these activities. He stated that despite clear directives from the Collector, no cases have been registered, no tractors have been seized, and no action has been taken against minors illegally operating the vehicles. The activist alleged collusion between the Devarakadra revenue and police officials and the sand mafia, claiming their inaction had emboldened illegal operators.

During a press meet at the Nenu Saitham office, Praveen Kumar urged the District Collector to take immediate action against the Devarakadra Tahsildar and Sub-Inspector, holding them accountable for their failure to enforce the law. He emphasized that strict measures are essential to curb the mafia’s activities and prevent further disruptions and accidents in the region.