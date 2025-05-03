SCCL offers 21 jobs on compassionate grounds

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: Upto 21 people, who were appointed on compassionate grounds through the relaxed age limit across Singareni, were handed over job appointment documents on Friday evening by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“The newly hired Singareni descendants should not make vain attempts for easy jobs but should perform the assigned work efficiently and contribute to the development of the company,” he said, on the occasion.

The CMD of the organisation, N Balaram, who presided over the programme, said that the State government will provide full support to the development of the organisation and thanked the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for agreeing to relax the age limit and bringing light to many families.

Job appointment documents were given to the heirs of those who benefited from increasing the age limit of Singareni compassionate appointments from 35 years to 40 years.