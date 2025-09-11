SCCoRS chairman lauds GHMC for road upkeep, safety steps

Hyderabad: The Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS), Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, commended the GHMC for effectively maintaining roads across Hyderabad. He appreciated the Corporation’s initiatives in road safety and accident prevention during a Road Safety Committee meeting held at Taj Hotel, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Justice Manohar Sapre, was attended by Telangana Chief Secretary K Rama Krishna Rao, Home department special chief secretary Ravi Gupta, DGP Dr Jitender, MA&UD Secretary Illambarthi, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, and senior officials from Police, Revenue, HMDA, R&B, and Traffic Police departments.

Justice Manohar Sapre stressed the need to further strengthen enforcement and preventive measures to curb accidents. He urged authorities to work towards achieving zero fatalities on Telangana roads. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he remarked, “If you save other lives, God will save your life.”

During the meeting, various departments presented their initiatives to improve road safety. RV Karnan gave a detailed presentation on measures taken within GHMC limits to enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The key highlights during the meeting included - traffic calming & safety markings - the lane markings on 1,687.76 km of roads, zebra crossings at 3,949 locations, transverse bar markings at 3,453 locations, and 3,335 signages installed, including speed limits, U-turn, accident-prone and cautionary boards.

Pedestrian Safety - 212.71 km of footpaths laid or repaired, 23 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) taken up (15 completed, balance in progress), and 109 junction improvement works initiated (50 completed, 33 in progress, 19 not feasible, 7 under land acquisition).

Black Spot Rectification & Road Safety Drive - since July 2025, GHMC has filled 1,442 potholes, repaired 574 catch pits, replaced 328 catch pit covers, and completed 12 central median works.

Road Development Works (BT/CC) – strengthening projects taken up during FY 2024–25 and FY 2025–26 at key locations such as Abids, MJ Market, Khairtabad, Tolichowki Flyover, Sanath Nagar, Madhapur, Secunderabad, and Saidabad, with a focus on sustainable safety improvements. Commissioner Karnan reiterated GHMC’s commitment to making Hyderabad’s roads safer through engineering upgrades, traffic discipline measures, and black spot rectification. Following the presentation, Justice Sapre lauded GHMC’s efforts and called upon all stakeholders to intensify their initiatives in curbing road accidents and saving lives.