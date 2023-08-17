Live
- Lenovo misses profit estimates, company to invest additional $1 bn in Artificial Intelligence
- ‘Suttamla Soosi’ from ‘Gangs of Godavari:’ A Magical Melody
- Tokyo area on red alert for heatstroke as summer heat lingers
- SCR to cancel few train services
- APPSC Group 1 final results likely be announced in a short while
- Zero Waste to Regenerative Packaging: InfinityBox pioneering a new era of sustainable solutions
- TSNAB nabs six-member involved in smuggling ganja
- Nigerian Drug peddler held in city
- Istanbul residents urged to save water amid drought
- 13 injured as minibus overturns in J&K’s Udhampur
Hyderabad : Due to Pre Non-Interlocking / Non-Interlocking works between Bhubaneswar – Macheswar & Haridaspur – Dhanmandal stations for commissioning of 3rd line in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway, the South Central Railways has cancelled few trains services.
Train no-07029(Agartala-Secunderabad), services has been temporarily cancelled from August 18 andAugust 25.Train no-0730(Secunderabad -Agartala), services has been temporarily cancelled from August 21 and August 28.Train no-07047(Dibrugarh-Secunderabad), services been temporarily cancelled from August 17 and August 24.Train no-07046(Secunderabad- Dibrugarh), services are been cancelled from August 21 and August 28.
