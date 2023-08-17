  • Menu
SCR to cancel few train services

SCR to cancel few train services
Hyderabad : Due to Pre Non-Interlocking / Non-Interlocking works between Bhubaneswar – Macheswar & Haridaspur – Dhanmandal stations for commissioning of 3rd line in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway, the South Central Railways has cancelled few trains services.

Train no-07029(Agartala-Secunderabad), services has been temporarily cancelled from August 18 andAugust 25.Train no-0730(Secunderabad -Agartala), services has been temporarily cancelled from August 21 and August 28.Train no-07047(Dibrugarh-Secunderabad), services been temporarily cancelled from August 17 and August 24.Train no-07046(Secunderabad- Dibrugarh), services are been cancelled from August 21 and August 28.

More Stories
