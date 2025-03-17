Secunderabad Cantonment Road Closures Spark Fresh Row Over Public Access

Hyderabad: Tensions are escalating in Secunderabad as residents of the city’s north-eastern colonies push back against the continued closure of public roads within the Secunderabad Cantonment. The controversy has reignited a long-standing dispute over civilian access to these roads, with the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) challenging the Army’s authority to restrict movement in the area.

At the heart of the conflict is the Army’s reported plan to establish military stations and its demand for compensation from the Telangana government for land that local residents insist belongs to the State. The closures have had a significant impact on over 20 lakh residents across three Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) circles—Malkajgiri, Alwal, and Kapra—as well as five wards under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

Despite clear directives from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) against unapproved road closures, access remains restricted, leading to widespread frustration. “The population using these roads is enormous. Any closure disrupts traffic flow, creates chaos, and causes immense hardship to the public,” said C.S. Chandrashekhar, secretary of FNECS.

Military authorities have reportedly offered alternative land for the construction of new roads but are seeking compensation at commercial rates. However, FNECS argues that while additional roads could be beneficial, they cannot come at the cost of closing existing ones that have served as public thoroughfares for over two centuries.

“All Cantonment roads have historically been public. The Army has no right to close them arbitrarily,” the Federation asserted. Residents fear that further restrictions could set a precedent for more closures in the future, exacerbating traffic congestion and isolating entire communities.

As the standoff continues, civic groups are urging the Telangana government to take a firm stand and ensure that public access to these crucial roads is not curtailed in the name of military expansion. With no resolution in sight, the dispute is shaping up to be a significant flashpoint between civilian authorities and the defence establishment.