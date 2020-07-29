Secunderabad: Cantonment roads reopen with riders

Secunderabad: At last, the roads in Cantonment would be reopened after it was closed for 10 days, however, every day from 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm would remain shut to carry out anti-covid measures. This decision of closing the roads during peak hours has drawn severe criticism from the north eastern residents who have questioned the local military authority (LMA) and authorities concerned that why it was necessary to close the main roads for sanitation works?



"The LMA does not have any right to close the roads anytime according to their whims. Only the municipal body has the right to take decisions. The LMA in Secunderabad had recently announced the re-opening of few roads with some conditions. What is the logic behind sanitising main roads that too in the peak hours? When the roads under GHMC limits were not being closed during sanitisation works, what right has LMA to order closure of roads? Asked Kritana, a resident.

"Legally, only Secunderabad Cantonment Board has the right to close any road or impose any restrictions and that too only after following section 258 under the Cantonment act 2006. Indian Army is known as one of the most disciplined forces across the world but in the case of the illegal road closure, it is quite the opposite. It does not make any sense to close the road in peak hours, as people commuting from northeastern colonies would suffer the most," said Venkat Ramana , a resident.

"With rising cases of Covid in Cantonment, during emergencies the residents here are facing hardships to reach their destination due to closure of the road. All the roads should be opened but LMA is not listening to even their seniors. What about Yapral roads which have been closed for the past seven months," said S Chandrasekhar, Secretary of the Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad.

"The LMA said that they have thrown open the roads owing to public pressure but are closing the roads during peak hours, which doesn't make any sense. The LMA must understand that Covid-19 cannot be controlled by closing public roads during peak hours in the name of sanitation works, said Anoop Kumar, a resident of Defence colony.