Sept 17 likely to see show of strength by Cong, BJP

Hyderabad: September 17 will see a display of political power between the Congress and BJP. Both the parties are flexing their muscles and are competing to outwit the other in organising the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ which has now found another new name: ‘Praja Palana Dinotsvam.’

The Union government has decided to celebrate September 17 as the Telangana Liberation Day as an official function and announced that it would be organizing a big programme at the Parade Grounds. The Union Home Ministry is organizing the celebration at the Parade Grounds for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to celebrate it as ‘Praja Palana Day’ at the Public Gardens.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend as the chief guest at the Parade Grounds programme, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the state-sponsored celebrations and deliver the keynote address. The BRS so far has no plans to organize any such celebration.

What is interesting is that while the BJP would focus on highlighting the “tyranny of the Nizam rule,” the state government would be showcasing the welfare schemes and developmental schemes it had launched since it came to power.

The possibility of strong criticism of the 10-year rule of the BRS government wouldalso likely to figure in it. But the big question is whether the CM would refer to the circumstances that led to the Liberation Day or not.Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said the Chief Minister would hoist the national flag and launch the celebrations in all districts. The CM would also pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at the Gun Park before attending the official celebrations.The Police department was directed to make proper traffic arrangements as per the route map duly assigning the alighting points and boarding points. The Municipal administration department will take up repairs to the roads leading to the venue apart from ensuring proper sanitation, fogging, cleaning and preparation of the venue. Arrangements for the illumination of Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, Assembly and the High Court are being made.