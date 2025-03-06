Several passengers injured as TGRTC bus overturns

Khammam: Several people were injured when a TGRTC Indra bus overturned at close to Tanikella in the district’s Konijarla mandal on Wednesday.

There were 12 people on the bust that was travelling from Hyderabad to Sathupalli.

The accident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid collision with a car traveling in the other direction. The injured were taken to Government General Hospital in Khammam for treatment when police and RTC personnel arrived on the scene.

It was reported that three people suffered serious injuries. In addition to expressing sorrow over the event, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy gave officials instructions to make sure the injured received proper care.