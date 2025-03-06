Live
- Vijaya Dairy To Increase Milk Prices by Up to Rs 3 per Litre
- Rehabilitation centre opens at Medicover
- Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance
- Udit Raj says Akhilesh not wrong in supporting Abu Azmi
- Emeralds students shine in CA results
- Champions Trophy: Miller backs NZ to win, admits travel ahead of semi-final wasn’t ideal
- 7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered
- Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair
- No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
- Remove encroachments, Commissioner instructs officials
Just In
Several passengers injured as TGRTC bus overturns
Highlights
Several people were injured when a TGRTC Indra bus overturned at close to Tanikella in the district’s Konijarla mandal on Wednesday.
Khammam: Several people were injured when a TGRTC Indra bus overturned at close to Tanikella in the district’s Konijarla mandal on Wednesday.
There were 12 people on the bust that was travelling from Hyderabad to Sathupalli.
The accident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid collision with a car traveling in the other direction. The injured were taken to Government General Hospital in Khammam for treatment when police and RTC personnel arrived on the scene.
It was reported that three people suffered serious injuries. In addition to expressing sorrow over the event, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy gave officials instructions to make sure the injured received proper care.
Next Story