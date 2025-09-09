Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Telangana Today | Heavy Rain, Lightning, and Thunderstorms Expected

A strong thunderstorm warning has been issued for many parts of Telangana today. The thunderstorm is lexpected from late afternoon to night. Heavy storms with thunder, lightning, and rain are expected in districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and more.

In Hyderabad, scattered but strong storms are likely in the evening. Some areas will get heavy rain, while others may stay dry because the storms are scattered.

Telangana Weatherman X account has altered people in Telangana.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING ⚠️



