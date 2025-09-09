  • Menu
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Telangana Today | Heavy Rain, Lightning, and Thunderstorms Expected

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Telangana Today | Heavy Rain, Lightning, and Thunderstorms Expected
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Telangana today. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong storms expected in Hyderabad and nearby districts. Stay indoors and stay safe.

A strong thunderstorm warning has been issued for many parts of Telangana today. The thunderstorm is lexpected from late afternoon to night. Heavy storms with thunder, lightning, and rain are expected in districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and more.

In Hyderabad, scattered but strong storms are likely in the evening. Some areas will get heavy rain, while others may stay dry because the storms are scattered.

Telangana Weatherman X account has altered people in Telangana.



