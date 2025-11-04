Severe Weather Warning Issued for Telangana

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for the state of Telangana, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts over the next three days. This weather change is attributed to a surface depression forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The surface depression persists at an altitude of 0.9 kilometres above sea level in the Bay of Bengal, while another depression at 5.8 kilometres above sea level along the north Tamil Nadu coast is further influencing the weather patterns in Telangana.

The Meteorological Department has identified several districts likely to experience significant rainfall, including Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwala, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda, with a yellow alert issued for these areas.

While light to moderate rains are anticipated on Wednesday and Thursday, officials warned that gusty winds remain a possibility in various locations. Residents are advised to stay vigilant during this period and take necessary precautions, especially to protect any grain in the fields.