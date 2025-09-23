SFI Telangana demands govt action to eradicate ragging in colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has urged the state government to take immediate and stringent measures to prevent ragging in educational institutions across the state. The demand follows the tragic death of Jadhav Sai Teja, a first-year student at Siddhartha Engineering College in Pocharam, Medchal district, who reportedly died by suicide after being harassed and pressured for money by senior students.

SFI State President Rajinikanth stated on Monday that such incidents reflect a failure in institutional oversight and called for the strict implementation of anti-ragging laws. The committee emphasized that colleges unable to prevent ragging or lacking basic supervisory mechanisms should have their recognition revoked.

Highlighting the disproportionate focus on financial interests such as donations, SFI criticized institutions for neglecting student welfare. The organization called on the government to treat ragging as a serious threat and to enforce existing laws with full rigor, added State Secretary Nagaraju.

In addition, SFI appealed for widespread awareness campaigns, including seminars and outreach programs, to educate students about anti-ragging legislation and their rights. The committee stressed that only through proactive governance and institutional accountability can the menace of ragging be effectively eliminated from Telangana’s campuses.