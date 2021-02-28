Shadnagar: Three friends killed in road accident

Shadnagar: A group of three friends were killed and one person suffered injuries in a fatal car accident on Sunday at Annaram Y-junction on Hyderabad- Bangalore NH-44 in Shadnagar constituency.

The accident took place at the break of dawn. The deceased were identified as Jishad (24), Hanan (22) and Shayad Ahmed (20), while the injured was identified as Harish (21). They were the residents of Malakpet and Borabanda.

The locals said that the accident took place when the car hit the divider at Y junction and then collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, the group was on way to Kurnool from Hyderabad for fishing as it was a holiday. They were travelling in two cars. Those who arrived in another vehicle did not give their full details. While two men died on the spot, the other man died while undergoing the treatment. Their bodies were shifted to Shadnagar government hospital for the postmortem.