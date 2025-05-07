SHE Teams catch 49 for misbehaving with women

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams caught 49 individuals red-handed while misbehaving with women at various public places across the city. SHE Teams Hyderabad urges citizens to stay vigilant, report any incidents of harassment or abuse, and assure continued commitment to providing a safe environment for women and children.

According to SHE Teams, a total of 49 individuals were caught. Of them, 30 were issued warnings and counseled in the presence of their family members, while two individuals were produced before the Magistrate and convicted with two days of imprisonment and a fine.

SHE Teams facilitated the registration of three separate POCSO cases at Chatrinaka, Jubilee Hills, and Madannapet Police Stations against three individuals who exploited minor girls. The accused persons manipulated the victims by making false promises of love and marriage, engaged in physical relations, and later blackmailed them for continued sexual favour or money. FIRs were registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and investigations are in progress at the respective police stations. Furthermore, the SHE Teams handled multiple sensitive cases, ensuring timely legal action and support for victims. For instance, the team received a complaint from a woman who was being blackmailed by a person, working as a private employee who befriended the complainant via Facebook and took her to a private room in an OYO hotel where he secretly recorded their intimate photos and videos without her consent.

He then threatened to leak the content unless she fulfilled his demands including paying Rs 1,00,000 in cash. After complaint, SHE Teams responded quickly and apprehended the accused at his residence and a petty case was registered and he was sentenced with three days of simple imprisonment

SHE Teams urged the people that if any indecent behaviour is noted, raise your voice, and don’t tolerate any kind of improper behaviour in public. For assistance or to report incidents, contact SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp on 9490616555.