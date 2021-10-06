‘SHE Teams’ role model for country 

Hyderabad: The SHE teams in the State were the first of its kind in the country; they became a role model and many States have come and seen the way we work, said Swati Lakra, Additional Director-General of Police (Women Safety Wing).



In the 'GITAM Change Makers' series, she interacted with GITAMites and faculty on Tuesday. The event was moderated by Nidhi Razdan, director – strategic programmes and outreach, GITAM and former executive editor, NDTV.

The SHE teams are intended to make the police more approachable for women and to address women's problems with empathy and confidentiality, Lakra told. The 'SHE' teams were launched in 2014 under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for a safe and secure environment for women with an aim to curb eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places, she said.

"Apart from booking petty cases, the offenders are also counselled. More particularly juveniles and young boys are professionally counselled along with their parents. The help of NGOs is also being taken to reform the minors. After the counselling many are expressing their willingness to change their mindset and have repented for their behaviour towards women' she explained.

"Awareness is also created by the SHE teams in colleges, hostels, shopping malls and other hotspots. All citizens are encouraged to report any kind of harassment that they witness, Swati stated. She replied to many quarries raised by students and parents. Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Hyderabad, felicitated the top cop.