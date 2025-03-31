Shravan Rao served fresh notices in phone tapping case

Hyderabad : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has once again issued notices to Shravan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case. Two days ago, when he appeared before the SIT for questioning, he remained tight-lipped throughout the interrogation.

Despite being questioned for six hours, the accused repeatedly claimed ignorance and evaded every query posed by the investigators. The police were unable to extract any crucial information from him during the interrogation.

With fresh notices now issued, the SIT is expected to continue its probe into the case, aiming to uncover further details related to the phone tapping allegations.