Siblings die of snake bite in Adilabad

Adilabad: In an unfortunate incident reported in Adilabad, a tribal boy and girl belonging to a family died of snake bite. This incident took place at Pataguda hamlet under Samaka village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday.

The deceased kids were Athram Bheemrao (14) and her sibling Deepa (4), children of Raju and Kavita.

Bheemrao and Deepa died on the spot after being bitten by some venomous snake while they were asleep in their home. Parents woke up to the screams of their kids. They rushed to Indervelli primary health centre where doctors declared that the boy and girl were brought dead. The bodies were shifted to Utnoor government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Earlier on Saturday a student died of snakebite at BC Boys Hostel in Birkur, Kamareddy district on Friday night. The victim identified as Sairaj (12), a student studying in class five, died of snakebite in the hostel. The hostel staff said that Sairaj vomited in the hostel at night and was immediately taken to Birkur Government Hospital. But at the same time, the staff and students killed the snake in Sairaj's room. Sairaj was thought to have died of snakebite as frothing came out of his mouth after being bitten by a snake.

The family of the deceased said that the boy might have died because the hostel authorities found out that he was bitten by a snake late. Keshipeddi Sreedhar Raju, the leader of the BC Association, alleged that the BC welfare officials were indifferent in providing information to the doctors for proper treatment. The hostel officials informed the family about the boy's death in the early hours of Saturday morning. The family and relatives of the student got worried in Birkur BC Hostel with the death news. They are agitating that the body of the boy should be sent for post-mortem till the authorities arrive. Currently Hostel Warden is not available. The students said that the snake came at night. Hostel cook Sailu and students say Sairaj died of snakebite. Student hailed from Durki village.