Siddipet collector Venkatrami Reddy resigns

Siddipet district collector Venkatrami Reddy resigned to his post on Monday. He handed over the resignation letter to the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.





Speaking to the media at BRK Bhavan, Venkatrami Reddy said that he will take part in development of the state and also announced his joining into TRS party. "After receiving a call from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, I will join the ruling party," he said.



Venkatrami Reddy has been in the news after he received severe backlash from the opposition for his statement on procurement of paddy. He said that stern action will be taken against those selling paddy.