Siddipet: Monkeys roll boulder down from roof killing 3-year-old

Siddipet: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old boy reportedly died after a boulder that was placed on the roof of the house fell on his head on Monday. The residents of Katukuri village in Akkanapet said that a herd of monkeys playing and jumping on the roof was responsible and had rolled down the boulder from the roof.

Villagers informed that Devunuri Abhinav, the son of Rajitha and Srikanth, was playing outside his house at the time of incident. With the boulder falling on his head, he died on the spot.

It is to mention here that Abhinav suffered a life-threatening injury six months ago, as he fell on a knife which then pierced his throat. His parents had managed to save him after a surgery that cost Rs.5 lakh. He had almost fully recovered from the incident, when Monday's tragedy happened.

The villagers complained that they were suffering in many ways because of the monkeys for a long time and demand the higher authorities to take appropriate action and measure on monkey menace.