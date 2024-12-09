Sikhs observe 349th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Hyderabad: A large number of Sikh devotees from various parts of the state participated in the Vishaal Kirtan Darbar (mass congregation) on the occasion of 349th martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on Sunday.

The event was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad.

The committee members emphasised the significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s martyrdom, which symbolises the ultimate sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights. The annual observance not only honours Guru Sahib’s legacy but also aims to inspire a spirit of compassion and communal harmony.

Later in the evening, a colourful ‘Nagar Keertan’ was taken out from the Gurudwara Sitafalmandi and passed through the main corridors of Sitafalmandi, Guru Teg Bahadur Bhavan, Deep Lifestyle, Lane Opposite to Balaji Mithai Bhandar, Pee Pee Traders and return back to Gurudwara Saheb, Sitafalmandi in the night. During the procession along with Nishan Sahebans (religious flags), Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones), Guru Granth Sahib was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle with Keerthani Jathas (group preachers) rendering hymns during the procession. The Sikh youth hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha and other Gatka Jathas displayed their exhilarating Gatka skills (Sikh martial art forms) by performing extraordinary exercises with their blunt weapons, Kirpans, sword performances and other skills, said a member of the Prabhandak Committee.