Singareni to strengthen mine safety measures
Kothagudem: SingareniCollieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram on Sunday assured that steps will be taken to improve safety across all mines and that suggestions from trade unions will be considered to make Singareni an accident-free company.
Speaking at the 49th Safety Tripartite Review Meeting, Balram said that every worker’s life is precious and called for adherence to safety protocols.
He underlined that accidents often occur due to negligence and urged both workers and management to take joint responsibility for safety.
The meeting, presided over by DGMS Director General Ujjwal Tah, saw participation from top DGMS officials, SCCL directors, trade union leaders, and women employees.
Trade unions suggested various safety improvements, including better protective gear, modern machinery, medical facilities, and staffing. Women workers appreciated the support they receive to work in underground mines. SCCL directors and DGMS officials also spoke on the importance of strengthening safety systems. The meeting began with a tribute to workers who lost their lives in recent accidents.