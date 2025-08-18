Six electrocuted at Krishnashtami Celebrations in Ramanthapur

In a tragic incident during the Sri Krishnashtami celebrations in Gokule Nagar, Ramanthapur, reports indicate that six individuals have lost their lives due to electrocution. Musharraf Farooqui, the CMD of the Power Department, visited the site to investigate the situation. He confirmed that an internet cable conductor wire came into contact with an 11 KV power line, resulting in electrical current travelling through the internet cable. This cable subsequently touched a chariot in the procession leading to the tragic outcome.

Farooqui assured that the incident would be reported to the government, and take steps accordingly. He announced that as an immediate measure, all internet cables in the area would be removed, and the potentially hazardous electric wires would be rectified. He also stated that similar corrective actions would take place throughout the city in preparation for the upcoming Vinayaka and Durga Mata Navarathri celebrations.

However, the tragedy has sparked outrage among local residents, who blame the electricity department for negligence. Demonstrations erupted on Ramanthapur Road, with protesters demanding compensation and government jobs for the families affected. The situation escalated as residents shouted slogans calling for immediate accountability from the electricity department for their alleged negligence, resulting in significant traffic disruption along the Ramanthapur-Uppal route.

Tragically, one of the four injured victims, identified as Ganesh, succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment, escalating the death toll from the incident to six.