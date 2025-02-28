SLBC Tunnel Workers Return Home After Accident in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Workers engaged in the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel construction have started returning to their hometowns following a recent accident at the site. The incident has left many labourers in a state of fear and distress, making them hesitant to continue working.

According to reports, the workers have expressed deep concern over safety conditions at the tunnel. Many stated that they are now afraid to return to work due to the risks involved. Since yesterday, a steady stream of workers has been seen leaving the site, heading back to their native places.

The SLBC tunnel project is a crucial infrastructure initiative aimed at improving water supply in the region. However, the recent mishap has raised questions about safety protocols at the site. Officials have yet to respond to the workers' concerns, and it remains to be seen how this situation will impact the project's progress.

Further updates are awaited regarding the measures being taken to address the workers' fears and ensure a safer working environment.