Sonia pats Surekha for grand execution of Maha Kumbha Abhishekam

Live
Just In
Highlights
The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her gratitude to Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha
Hyderabad: The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her gratitude to Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha for sending prasadam and sacred water from Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita and Saraswati rivers.
The AICC top leader Sonia Gandhi commended Konda Surekha for successfully organising the grand Maha Kumbha Abhishekam ceremony at the revered Kaleswara and Muktiswara Swamy temples. She also appreciated the dedication and efforts put into conducting this sacred ritual with devotion and precision. This divine offering was sent following the grand Maha Kumbha Abhishekam ceremony at the revered Kaleshwaram Temple.
Next Story