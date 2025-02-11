Live
Strict Action Against Illegal Sand Mining and Transportation – SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
Nagarkurnool: The district police have launched a strict crackdown on illegal sand mining and transportation. In this regard, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has issued stern warnings to those involved in unlawful sand transportation.
He stated that anyone found transporting sand without proper permits will be booked under the Mining Act, and their vehicles will be seized. To intensify enforcement, a Special Task Force has been formed to monitor and curb illegal activities in the district.
This task force will be led by DSP Satyanarayana and will include CCS CI Shankar, SIs Abhishek Reddy, Parvathalu, and ten police personnel.
Strict surveillance will be maintained at sand storage points in Vangoor, Uppununthala, Telkapally, Tadoor, Kalwakurthy, Veldanda, Achampet, and Nagarkurnool mandals. The police department, in coordination with the Mining and Revenue Departments, will take stringent action against illegal sand mining and transportation.
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath further warned that anyone causing damage to government land through illegal mining will be booked under charges of government property theft and destruction. The accused will face legal action, and their machinery, including JCBs and tractors, will be seized and auctioned.
The district surveillance team is actively collecting intelligence on illegal mining and sand smuggling. Offenders will be strictly punished.
“The sand mafia will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against illegal sand transportation,” SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath warned.