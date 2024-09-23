  • Menu
SP Gaikwad Receives 14 Complaints in Prajavani Program

On Monday, during the Prajavani program, 14 complainants from various parts of the district approached the SP office.

Nagar Kurnool: On Monday, during the Prajavani program, 14 complainants from various parts of the district approached the SP office. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally interacted with the complainants, inquiring about their issues and accepting their complaints.

He then directed the concerned police officers to resolve these complaints promptly. The SP office reported that among the complaints received, 5 were related to justice concerns, 8 involved land disputes, and 1 pertained to marital issues.

