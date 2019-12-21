Trending :
SP M Narayana reviews crime rate in divisions

The district SP, M Narayana reviewed the status of crime as per divisions, here at police headquarters on Friday. He enquired about any issues being...

Vikarabad: The district SP, M Narayana reviewed the status of crime as per divisions, here at police headquarters on Friday. He enquired about any issues being faced by the staff.

The SP directed the officers to complete the pending cases immediately. He also told them to work towards containing road accidents. Every officer should respond immediately for dial 100 and address the issues without fail. Vikarabad DSP Sanjeeva Rao, sub-division Cis, Sis DCRB SI and others were present.

