SP office recieve 18 complaints in the grievance on Monday

Gadwal: In Jogulamba Gadwal district, the district police office became a hub of activity as complaints poured in from various parts of the region. The public speaking program organized today provided a platform for citizens to voice their grievances, with District Superintendent of Police, Srinivasa Rao, IPS, personally attending to the complainant Listening to the Public

Srinivasa Rao, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and justice, spoke directly to the complainants, listening intently to their issues. He instructed circle officials and SSIs to respond promptly to the complaints received and to take appropriate legal action where necessary. He assured the victims that the police system would strive to ensure speedy justice for those affected by cognizable crimes.

The day saw a variety of complaints, with a notable number related to land disputes. Among the complaints received were:

Land Disputes: 10 complaints

Quarrels : 1 complaint

Possession of Plots : 2 complaints

Destruction of Cotton Crop : 1 complaint

Forgery : 1 complaint

Harassment : 1 complaint

Other Matters : 2 complaints

The District SP advised complainants to resolve civil disputes through the court system, emphasizing the importance of legal procedures in addressing such issues.

This proactive approach by the district police underscored their dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring that justice is accessible to all. By addressing these complaints directly and promptly, the police aimed to build trust within the community and foster a sense of security among the residents.

The day’s events highlighted the importance of responsive and transparent governance, with the police system playing a crucial role in upholding justice and supporting the community.