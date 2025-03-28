Speaker directs officials to send replies on Zero Hour issues within 15 days

Hyderabad: Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Thursday said that the officials were asked to ensure replies to be sent to the members within 15 days from the date on which the members raise their issue in the Zero Hour.

The Speaker said that he had a meeting with the officials before the Assembly sessions and told the officials to make sure the written replies are sent to the members who raise issues in the Zero Hour. The Speaker was responding after BRS member T Harish Rao said that the Question Hour was an important aspect in the Assembly proceedings but it was taken up only for one day. “The Speaker is taking up Zero Hour and giving an opportunity which we welcome but the government should send a written reply to the members. We urge the Speaker to direct the Legislative Affairs Minister to ensure members receive replies,” said Harish Rao.

Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu said that the officials were instructed to send the replies. “The Zero Hour issues were noted and sent to the concerned departments. The members would be receiving the replies,” he assured.

Earlier, BRS member Dr K Sanjay demanded the government to have an MLA in the committee formed on Nizam Sugar Factory. Another member Ch Malla Reddy urged the government not to include 13 urban local bodies in the Medchal district into GHMC. He said that the councillors had reservations for 10 years but because of the proposal by the government their urban local body is getting merged into GHMC only after one term. BJP member Paidi Rakesh Reddy raised the issue of smuggling of ration rice and wanted the government to curb their movements.