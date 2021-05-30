Special measures in implementing National Food Security Plan says Allola Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest, Environment, Revenue Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has directed the authorities to take special measures in implementation of National Food Security Scheme in the district.

On saturday he participated in a subsidized sorghum seed distribution programme at collector conference hall along with district collector Musharraf Ali farooqui.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that as part of the implementation of the National Food Security Scheme, the authorities should work towards increasing the acreage of sorghum crop in the district. 135 quintals of sorghum seed, which is fully fit for 3375 acres, has been distributed at full subsidy.

Rythu Coordinating Committee District President Venkatram Reddy, District In-Charge SP Praveen Kumar, Additional Collector Hemant Borkade, RDO Rathod Ramesh, leaders Rankishan Reddy and Rameshwar Reddy were present.