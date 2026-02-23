Sravan slams TG govt for fiscal deception as CAG report reveals debt crisis

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju launched a scathing attack on the Telangana Congress government on Sunday, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his administration of pushing the state into a severe debt crisis through misleading budget practices. Citing the latest CAG report up to January 2026, Sravan described the finances of the government as a Pandora’s box of fiscal deception.

Highlighting the revenue shortfall, he noted that the government had projected Rs 2,29,720 crore in revenue but managed to collect only Rs 1,38,371 crore by January, representing a mere 60 per cent of the target. With just two months left in the fiscal year, this 40 per cent shortfall is not accidental but a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, Sravan asserted. The MLC also criticised key economic sectors, noting that revenue from stamps and registrations reached only Rs 12,345 crore against a target of Rs 19,087 crore, reflecting deep investor distrust. Excise collections similarly underperformed, which he attributed to administrative inefficiency.

Sravan questioned the frequent Delhi visits of the government, claiming they yielded negligible results. The state expected Rs 22,782 crore in Grants-in-Aid from the Centre but received only Rs 4,213 crore, just 18 per cent of the target.

He questioned whether these trips were for the welfare of Telangana or merely personal photo opportunities, noting the failure to secure funds despite claims of proximity to the Prime Minister.

On the matter of debt, Sravan expressed serious concern, revealing that the government had already borrowed Rs 69,148 crore by January, exceeding the legislature-approved limit of Rs 54,009 crore. By breaching legal borrowing limits, the government is mortgaging the future of Telangana, he said, adding that loans were being taken merely to pay salaries and daily expenses rather than for development.

Sravan demanded immediate transparency, calling for a white paper to explain the revenue shortfall and inflated targets. He also sought disclosure on funding sources for the Musi Project and the Six Guarantees.

Sravan warned that the public is watching this fraud closely, demanding an honest, transparent budget instead of a regime surviving on debt and deception.